Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
4
32:4
الله الذي خلق السماوات والارض وما بينهما في ستة ايام ثم استوى على العرش ما لكم من دونه من ولي ولا شفيع افلا تتذكرون ٤
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا فِى سِتَّةِ أَيَّامٍۢ ثُمَّ ٱسْتَوَىٰ عَلَى ٱلْعَرْشِ ۖ مَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِهِۦ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا شَفِيعٍ ۚ أَفَلَا تَتَذَكَّرُونَ ٤
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
فِي
سِتَّةِ
أَيَّامٖ
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَرۡشِۖ
مَا
لَكُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
شَفِيعٍۚ
أَفَلَا
تَتَذَكَّرُونَ
٤
Foi Deus Quem criou, em seis dias, os céus e a terra, e tudo quanto há entre ambos; logo assumiu o Trono. Não tendes, além d'Ele, protetor, nem intercessor algum. Não meditais?
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Maha Ezzeddine
Seguir
há 7 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 32:4
Postado em
Muslim American Society
There are some profound descriptions of Our Lord in this surah, the Prostration.
So many times in this surah is He (swt) referred to as Our Lord, Their Lord. The same name we praise Him in sujood, 'Glory be to My Lord the most High.'
But this is the only verse in Surah As-Sajda where He is mentioned by His name.
....
Allah...
....
2
0
Raef
Seguir
há 7 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 32:4
Postado em
Muslim American Society
My reflection is specifically on the 'creation of the heavens and earth and ALL in between in 6 days'. By any measure this is an unfathomably ginormous feat…done by the All-Mighty…and yet it was done in 6 days. Not 1 day, or a second….Done by the One who when He says 'Be' , it is.
Once again Allah swt challenges our notion of time…and perhaps is forcing us to see that the only reason He created it in 6 days is because He wanted to…and that’s i...
Ver mais
4
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia