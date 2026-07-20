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As-Sajdah
21
32:21
ولنذيقنهم من العذاب الادنى دون العذاب الاكبر لعلهم يرجعون ٢١
وَلَنُذِيقَنَّهُم مِّنَ ٱلْعَذَابِ ٱلْأَدْنَىٰ دُونَ ٱلْعَذَابِ ٱلْأَكْبَرِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٢١
وَلَنُذِيقَنَّهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
ٱلۡأَدۡنَىٰ
دُونَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
ٱلۡأَكۡبَرِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٢١
Em verdade, infligir-lhes-emos o castigo terreno, antes do castigo supremo, para que se arrependam.
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Referência
Ayah 7:182-183, 32:21
Pain is one of the miracles of the human body. It lets us know the body is in danger of losing life or limb. Had it not been for pain, a child would keep their hand over a fire until it melts off. People with limited pain sensors tend to live much less and unhealthier lives then those who do. So the pain, as disliked as it is, warns us of a more serious danger that can take our lives or leave us incapacitated.
In the same way the punishment All...
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