Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
19
32:19
اما الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات فلهم جنات الماوى نزلا بما كانوا يعملون ١٩
أَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ فَلَهُمْ جَنَّـٰتُ ٱلْمَأْوَىٰ نُزُلًۢا بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٩
أَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
فَلَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتُ
ٱلۡمَأۡوَىٰ
نُزُلَۢا
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٩
Quanto aos fiéis, que tiverem praticado o bem, terão por abrigo jardins de aconchego, por tudo quanto fizeram.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Rayaan Shafi
Seguir
ano passado
·
Referência
Ayah 52:19, 32:19, 32:17, 43:72
The moment that a blessed servant of Allah walks through the gate of Paradise, it will be a complete surprise to him.
Allah tells us about some of the rewards in Paradise, but we don't exactly know what are the experiences and feelings we will get when we are there. Allah says:
فَلَا تَعْلَمُ نَفْسٌ مَّآ أُخْفِىَ لَهُم مِّن قُرَّةِ أَعْيُنٍ جَزَآءًۢ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ
'No soul can imagine what delights are kept in store for them ...
Ver mais
37
12
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia