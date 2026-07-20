Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
10
32:10
وقالوا ااذا ضللنا في الارض اانا لفي خلق جديد بل هم بلقاء ربهم كافرون ١٠
وَقَالُوٓا۟ أَءِذَا ضَلَلْنَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَءِنَّا لَفِى خَلْقٍۢ جَدِيدٍۭ ۚ بَلْ هُم بِلِقَآءِ رَبِّهِمْ كَـٰفِرُونَ ١٠
وَقَالُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
ضَلَلۡنَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَءِنَّا
لَفِي
خَلۡقٖ
جَدِيدِۭۚ
بَلۡ
هُم
بِلِقَآءِ
رَبِّهِمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
١٠
Dizem (os incrédulos): Quando formos consumidos pela terra, seremos, acaso, renovados em uma nova criatura? Qual? Eles negam o comparecimento ante o seu Senhor!
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Amer Abbas
Seguir
há 7 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 32:10-14
Postado em
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
Ver mais
9
3
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia