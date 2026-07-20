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As-Saffat
30
37:30
وما كان لنا عليكم من سلطان بل كنتم قوما طاغين ٣٠
وَمَا كَانَ لَنَا عَلَيْكُم مِّن سُلْطَـٰنٍۭ ۖ بَلْ كُنتُمْ قَوْمًۭا طَـٰغِينَ ٣٠
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَنَا
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّن
سُلۡطَٰنِۭۖ
بَلۡ
كُنتُمۡ
قَوۡمٗا
طَٰغِينَ
٣٠
E não exercemos autoridade alguma sobre vós. Ademais, éreis transgressores.
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Ayah 33:13, 37:27-32
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
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