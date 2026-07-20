Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Saffat
25
37:25
ما لكم لا تناصرون ٢٥
مَا لَكُمْ لَا تَنَاصَرُونَ ٢٥
مَا
لَكُمۡ
لَا
تَنَاصَرُونَ
٢٥
Por que não vos socorreis mutuamente?
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Sarah Shoaib
Seguir
há 6 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 37:25
Helpless and lifeless lying on the bed for one week in the hospital this time was a nightmare.
I was looking around in the emergency room here and there, finding an angel of death.
I couldn't explain these feelings in words, but that time was an eye-opener for me, like Allah, my dearest Rabb, wanted to send me a message.
This world is so temporary, just a blink of an eye.
I was hoping and praying may Allah show me the faces of angels with good ne...
Ver mais
22
11
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia