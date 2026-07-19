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60
30:60
فاصبر ان وعد الله حق ولا يستخفنك الذين لا يوقنون ٦٠
فَٱصْبِرْ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ وَلَا يَسْتَخِفَّنَّكَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُوقِنُونَ ٦٠
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
وَلَا
يَسۡتَخِفَّنَّكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٦٠
Sê perseverante, porque a promessa de Deus é inexorável. Que não te abatem aqueles que não crêem (na tua firmeza).
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
há 32 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 30:60
Bismillah
We sometimes forget how human our beloved prophet Mohammadﷺ truly was.
Because his strength was so constant, his patience so endless, that we begin to imagine him as someone who stood above pain, above fear, above heartbreak. But he didn’t. He felt everything, deeply, intensely, painfully, just like any human heart would.
So when Allah said to him, “Be patient. Indeed, the promise of Allah is true. And do not let those who lack cer...
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