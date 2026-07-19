Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
6
30:6
وعد الله لا يخلف الله وعده ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٦
وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ لَا يُخْلِفُ ٱللَّهُ وَعْدَهُۥ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٦
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
لَا
يُخۡلِفُ
ٱللَّهُ
وَعۡدَهُۥ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦
É a promessa de Deus, e Deus jamais quebra a Sua promessa; porém, a maioria dos humanos o ignora.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Mahjabeen Ahmad
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 30:6, 94:5-6
Even the most truthful of us can fall short in our promises, not because we never intended to keep them, but so many factors can come in the way, no matter how much we try, our promises can remain unfulfilled because we do not control life.
The only promise we can trust, because His promises do not depend on anyone but Himself, is that of Allah (Al Khaliq) our Creator.
If Allah has promised us فَإِنَّ مَعَ ٱلْعُسْرِ يُسْرًا
it will happen. F...
Ver mais
11
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia