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Ar-Rum
56
30:56
وقال الذين اوتوا العلم والايمان لقد لبثتم في كتاب الله الى يوم البعث فهاذا يوم البعث ولاكنكم كنتم لا تعلمون ٥٦
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْعِلْمَ وَٱلْإِيمَـٰنَ لَقَدْ لَبِثْتُمْ فِى كِتَـٰبِ ٱللَّهِ إِلَىٰ يَوْمِ ٱلْبَعْثِ ۖ فَهَـٰذَا يَوْمُ ٱلْبَعْثِ وَلَـٰكِنَّكُمْ كُنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٥٦
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُوتُواْ
ٱلۡعِلۡمَ
وَٱلۡإِيمَٰنَ
لَقَدۡ
لَبِثۡتُمۡ
فِي
كِتَٰبِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَىٰ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلۡبَعۡثِۖ
فَهَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡبَعۡثِ
وَلَٰكِنَّكُمۡ
كُنتُمۡ
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٥٦
Porém, os sábios e fiéis dir-lhes-ão: Permanecestes no decreto de Deus até ao Dia da Ressurreição. E este é o dia daRessurreição; porém, vós ignoráveis.
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Abdel-Minem Mustafa
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há 7 anos
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Referência
Ayah 38:26, 88:1, 56:1, 37:21, 40:15, 50:20, 40:18, 30:56, 19:39, 50:34, 101:1-3, 42:7, 9:18, 64:9, 40:32, 82:14-15, 4:87, 69:1-3, 50:42, 20:15
Allah gives 20 different names for the Day of Judgement in the Quran! About this, Imam al-Qurtubi said:
'Anything that is great has a many descriptions and names; this was part of the oral tradition of the Arabs. Consider how important the sword is to them, and how beneficial they would consider it to be in their lives. They have five hundred names for it! Because of how important the Day of Resurrection is, and how plentiful its terrors are, All...
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