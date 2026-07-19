Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
55
30:55
ويوم تقوم الساعة يقسم المجرمون ما لبثوا غير ساعة كذالك كانوا يوفكون ٥٥
وَيَوْمَ تَقُومُ ٱلسَّاعَةُ يُقْسِمُ ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ مَا لَبِثُوا۟ غَيْرَ سَاعَةٍۢ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ كَانُوا۟ يُؤْفَكُونَ ٥٥
وَيَوۡمَ
تَقُومُ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
يُقۡسِمُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
مَا
لَبِثُواْ
غَيۡرَ
سَاعَةٖۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
كَانُواْ
يُؤۡفَكُونَ
٥٥
E no dia em que chegar a Hora, os pecadores jurarão que não permaneceram nos sepulcros mais do que uma hora. Comose equivocarão!
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Mohannad Hakeem
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 23:112-114, 30:55
Allah asks them the question in terms of YEARS: How many years did you spend on earth?
They will answer in DAYS: This is how short life will look like: 'A day or a part of a day!
In another Ayah: The criminals will reflect on their stay in the dunia in hours!!
SubhanaAllah, life is short! a year (2022) has gone!
Let's reflect on our short stay and pack our bags and be ready to leave
More on this in our
#QuranWeeklyDose
session:
https://www.y...
Ver mais
29
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia