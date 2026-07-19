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Ar-Rum
51
30:51
ولين ارسلنا ريحا فراوه مصفرا لظلوا من بعده يكفرون ٥١
وَلَئِنْ أَرْسَلْنَا رِيحًۭا فَرَأَوْهُ مُصْفَرًّۭا لَّظَلُّوا۟ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ يَكْفُرُونَ ٥١
وَلَئِنۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
رِيحٗا
فَرَأَوۡهُ
مُصۡفَرّٗا
لَّظَلُّواْ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
٥١
Mas, se lhes houvéssemos enviado ventos glaciais e as vissem (as suas semeaduras) crestadas, tonar-se-iam, depoisdisso, ingratos.
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
há 32 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 30:51
Bismillah
I pause and look at the world around me. I see the gentle wind swaying the trees, carrying clouds that will soon quench the thirsty earth. Life feels easy, blessings obvious. In these moments, my heart feels light, grateful, almost certain that all is as it should be. But then, I remember the verse: “And if We were to send a wind, and they saw their crops turn yellow, they would fall into disbelief.”
It strikes me how fragile the hum...
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