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40
30:40
الله الذي خلقكم ثم رزقكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم هل من شركايكم من يفعل من ذالكم من شيء سبحانه وتعالى عما يشركون ٤٠
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ ثُمَّ رَزَقَكُمْ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ۖ هَلْ مِن شُرَكَآئِكُم مَّن يَفْعَلُ مِن ذَٰلِكُم مِّن شَىْءٍۢ ۚ سُبْحَـٰنَهُۥ وَتَعَـٰلَىٰ عَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ ٤٠
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
رَزَقَكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡۖ
هَلۡ
مِن
شُرَكَآئِكُم
مَّن
يَفۡعَلُ
مِن
ذَٰلِكُم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥ
وَتَعَٰلَىٰ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٤٠
Deus é Quem vos cria, e depois vos agracia, então vos fará morrer, logo vos ressuscitará. Haverá alguém, dentre osvossos parceiros, que possa fazer algo similar a isso? Qual! Glorificado e exaltado seja Ele de tudo quanto Lhe associam!
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slave of Allah
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Referência
Ayah 30:40
Allah summarized your life in one ayah.
It is Allah Who created you, then gives you provisions, then will cause you to die, and then will bring you back to life.
1. He created you
2. He will feed you
3. He will take your soul
4. He will resurrect you
If everything is from Him and all matters return to Him, it's time to memorize this ayah and make this verse your mindset for the rest of your entire life:
Say, 'Surely my prayer, my sacrifice, m...
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