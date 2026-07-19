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Ar-Rum
25
30:25
ومن اياته ان تقوم السماء والارض بامره ثم اذا دعاكم دعوة من الارض اذا انتم تخرجون ٢٥
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن تَقُومَ ٱلسَّمَآءُ وَٱلْأَرْضُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ ۚ ثُمَّ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ دَعْوَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلْأَرْضِ إِذَآ أَنتُمْ تَخْرُجُونَ ٢٥
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَن
تَقُومَ
ٱلسَّمَآءُ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضُ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦۚ
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
دَعَاكُمۡ
دَعۡوَةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِذَآ
أَنتُمۡ
تَخۡرُجُونَ
٢٥
E entre os Seus sinais está o fato de os céus e a terra se manterem sob o Seu Comando, e, quando vos chamar, uma sóvez, eis que sareis da terra.
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Referência
Ayah 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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