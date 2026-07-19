Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
23
30:23
ومن اياته منامكم بالليل والنهار وابتغاوكم من فضله ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يسمعون ٢٣
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ مَنَامُكُم بِٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ وَٱبْتِغَآؤُكُم مِّن فَضْلِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَسْمَعُونَ ٢٣
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
مَنَامُكُم
بِٱلَّيۡلِ
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
وَٱبۡتِغَآؤُكُم
مِّن
فَضۡلِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَسۡمَعُونَ
٢٣
E entre os Seus sinais está o do vosso dormir durante a noite e, durante o dia, e de procurardes a Sua graça. Certamente, nisto há sinais para os que escutam.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Wahida Aurthy
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 30:23, 40:61
We often overlook showing gratitude towards Allah for granting us a sound and healthy sleep at night. Undoubtedly it is one of the greatest niyamahs yet neglected. Allah didn't compel us to pray the whole night. After a long tiring day of workloads, when you lay down and fall asleep quickly, just see how refreshed you become when waking up. Allah restores our energy. Sleep quality is crucial, but a balanced sleep duration is also important for...
Ver mais
7
0
Salihu Abba
Seguir
há 7 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
Ver mais
8
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia