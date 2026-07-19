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20
30:20
ومن اياته ان خلقكم من تراب ثم اذا انتم بشر تنتشرون ٢٠
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَنْ خَلَقَكُم مِّن تُرَابٍۢ ثُمَّ إِذَآ أَنتُم بَشَرٌۭ تَنتَشِرُونَ ٢٠
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَنۡ
خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
تُرَابٖ
ثُمَّ
إِذَآ
أَنتُم
بَشَرٞ
تَنتَشِرُونَ
٢٠
Entre os Seus sinais está o de haver-vos criado do pó; logo, sois, seres que se espalham (pelo globo).
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Referência
Ayah 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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