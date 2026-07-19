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18
30:18
وله الحمد في السماوات والارض وعشيا وحين تظهرون ١٨
وَلَهُ ٱلْحَمْدُ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَعَشِيًّۭا وَحِينَ تُظْهِرُونَ ١٨
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَعَشِيّٗا
وَحِينَ
تُظۡهِرُونَ
١٨
Seus são os louvores, nos céus e na terra, tanto na hora do poente como só meio-dia.
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R. Ebied
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há 4 anos
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Referência
Ayah 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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Nadia
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há 2 anos
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Ayah 30:17-19
The glorification of Allah mentioned here is described by the scholars of tafsir as a reference to Salah, as it is the best form of glorification. The times mentioned for this glorification further indicate that it is Salah that Allah is referring to. The Qur'an is like no other narrative, and while to laymen it may seem that these verses speak of entirely different things, there is always a logic behind the placement of each verse in Allah's Boo...
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