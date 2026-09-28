أَفَرَأَيْتُم مَّا تَحْرُثُونَ (Well, tell Me about that [ seed ] which you sow:...56:63) In the matter of human creation, man The last answer is summarized thus in verse [ 73] نَحْنُ جَعَلْنَاهَا تَذْكِرَةً وَمَتَاعًا لِّلْمُقْوِينَ "We have made it a reminder [ of Our infinite power, and of the fire of hell ] and a benefit for travelers in deserts....56:73) The word muqwin is derived from the infinitive iqwa' and it comes from the root-word qiwa' which means 'waste, barren land, ruin or desert'. Thus the word muqwin means 'a traveler or a wayfarer of a desert who alights to prepare his meals'. The verse purports to say that all these creations are the result of Allah's power and wisdom.