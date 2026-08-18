Tafsir: Al-Qasas 28:31

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
(Then, when Musa had fulfilled the term,) meaning, the longer of the two; and Allah knows best.
(and was traveling with his family,) They said: "Musa missed his country and his relatives, so he resolved to visit them in secret, without Fir`awn and his people knowing. So he gathered up his family and the flocks which his father-in-law had given to him, and set out on a cold, dark, rainy night. They stopped to camp, and whenever he tried to start a fire, he did not succeed. He was surprised by this, and while he was in this state,
(he saw a fire in the direction of At-Tur) he saw a fire burning from a far.
(He said to his family: "Wait, I have seen a fire...") meaning, `wait while I go there, '
(perhaps I may bring to you from there some information,) This was because they lost their way.
(or a burning firebrand that you may warm yourselves.) so that they could get warm and find relief from the cold.
(So when he reached it (the fire), he was called from the right side of the valley,) From the side of the valley that adjoined the mountain on his right, to the west. This is like the Ayah,
(And you were not on the western side, when We made clear to Musa the commandment) (20:44). This indicates that when Musa headed for the fire, he headed in the direction of the Qiblah with the western mountain on his right. He found the fire burning in a green bush on the side of the mountain adjoining the valley, and he stood there amazed at what he was seeing. Then his Lord called him:
(from the right side of the valley, in the blessed place, from the tree.)
(O Musa! Verily, I am Allah, the Lord of all that exits!) meaning, `the One Who is addressing you and speaking to you is the Lord of all that exits, the One Who does what He wills, the One apart from Whom there is no other god or lord, may He be exalted and sanctified, the One Who by His very nature, attributes, words and deeds is far above any resemblance to His creation, may He be glorified.
(And throw your stick!) `the stick that is in your hand' -- as was stated in the Ayah,
("And what is that in your right hand, O Musa" He said: "This is my stick, whereon I lean, and wherewith I beat down branches for my sheep, and wherein I find other uses.") (20:17-18). The meaning is: `this stick, which you know so well;'
("Cast it down, O Musa!" He cast it down, and behold! It was a snake, moving quickly.) (20:19-20). Musa knew that the One Who was speaking to him was the One Who merely says to a thing, "Be!" and it is, as we have already stated in (the explanation of) Surah Ta Ha. And here Allah says:
(But when he saw it moving as if it were a snake, he turned in flight,) It moved so quickly, even though it was so big, and its mouth was so huge, with its jaws snapping. It swallowed every rock it passed, and every rock that fell into its mouth fell with a sound like a rock falling into a valley. When he saw that:
(he turned in flight, and looked not back.) he did not turn around, because it is human nature to flee from such a thing. But when Allah said to him:
(O Musa! Draw near, and fear not. Verily, you are of those who are secure.) he came back to his original position. Then Allah said:
(Put your hand into the opening of your garment, it will come forth white without a disease;) meaning, `when you put your hand in your garment and then draw it out, it will be shining white as if it were a piece of the moon or a flash of lightning.' Allah said:
(without a disease) i.e., with no trace of leukoderma.
(and draw your hand close to your side to be free from the fear.) Mujahid said, "To be free from terror." Qatadah said, "To be free from fear." Musa was commanded, when he felt afraid of anything, to draw his hand close to his side to be free from the fear. If he did that, whatever fear he felt would be gone. Perhaps if a person does this, following the example of Musa, and puts his hand over his heart, his fear will disappear or be lessened, if Allah wills; in Allah we place our trust.
(These are two proofs from your Lord) This refers to the throwing down of his stick, whereupon it turned into a moving snake, and his putting his hand into his garment and bringing it forth white without a disease. These were two clear and definitive proofs of the power of the One Who does as He chooses, and of the truth of the prophethood of the one at whose hands these miracles occurred. Allah said:
(to Fir`awn and his chiefs.) meaning his leaders and prominent followers.
(Verily, they are the people who are rebellious.) means, who are disobedient towards Allah and who go against His commands and His religion.