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Al-Ma'idah
83
5:83
واذا سمعوا ما انزل الى الرسول ترى اعينهم تفيض من الدمع مما عرفوا من الحق يقولون ربنا امنا فاكتبنا مع الشاهدين ٨٣
وَإِذَا سَمِعُوا۟ مَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَى ٱلرَّسُولِ تَرَىٰٓ أَعْيُنَهُمْ تَفِيضُ مِنَ ٱلدَّمْعِ مِمَّا عَرَفُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ ۖ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَآ ءَامَنَّا فَٱكْتُبْنَا مَعَ ٱلشَّـٰهِدِينَ ٨٣
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E, ao escutarem o que foi revelado ao Mensageiro, tu vês lágrimas a lhes brotarem nos olhos; reconhecem naquilo averdade, dizendo: Ó Senhor nosso, cremos! Inscreve-nos entre os testemunhadores!
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