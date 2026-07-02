Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ma'idah
104
5:104
واذا قيل لهم تعالوا الى ما انزل الله والى الرسول قالوا حسبنا ما وجدنا عليه اباءنا اولو كان اباوهم لا يعلمون شييا ولا يهتدون ١٠٤
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ تَعَالَوْا۟ إِلَىٰ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ وَإِلَى ٱلرَّسُولِ قَالُوا۟ حَسْبُنَا مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۚ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ءَابَآؤُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يَهْتَدُونَ ١٠٤
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
تَعَالَوۡاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
وَإِلَى
ٱلرَّسُولِ
قَالُواْ
حَسۡبُنَا
مَا
وَجَدۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَابَآءَنَآۚ
أَوَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ءَابَآؤُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
١٠٤
E quando lhes foi dito: Vinde para o que Deus revelou, e para o Mensageiro!, disseram: Basta-nos o que seguiam osnossos pais! Como? Mesmo que seus pais nada compreendessem nem se guiassem?
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
A Siddiqui
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 43:22, 5:104
Are you disappointed because you have been unmotivated this Ramadan?
If so, know that the past does not have to detemine the future.
🔸️People with the worst forefathers can go on to become the best of people.
🔸️People with the worst past can go on to become the best of people.
There's still time to turn things around. You can keep repeating the past and be like those who cling to their forefathers (like the people mentioned in these ayat)...
Ver mais
13
9
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia