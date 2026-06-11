Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Layl
7
92:7
فسنيسره لليسرى ٧
فَسَنُيَسِّرُهُۥ لِلْيُسْرَىٰ ٧
فَسَنُيَسِّرُهُۥ
لِلۡيُسۡرَىٰ
٧
Facilitaremos o caminho do conforto.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
Você está lendo um tafsir para o grupo de versos 92:6 a 92:7
فأمَّا من بذل من ماله واتقى الله في ذلك، وصدَّق بـ
"لا إله إلا الله"
وما دلت عليه، وما ترتب عليها من الجزاء، فسنرشده ونوفقه إلى أسباب الخير والصلاح ونيسِّر له أموره.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran