‘Perhaps you may destroy yourself’—this statement shows what condition a preacher of truth is driven into by the intensity of his feelings, if he is serious and sincere in his mission. The call of truth which is very clear in reasoning, and which is made by one whose sincerity has reached such a pitch as to spark off serious discussion among the people. If, in spite of this, people do not accept it, then what is the reason for their rejection? The reason is the enticements of this world. The present world is so attractive that a man finds it difficult to rise above it. Therefore, he cannot grasp the importance of the call for truth, which seeks to wrest his attention from the glamour of this world and divert it towards a world whose glamour is not immediately visible. But, the attractions of this world are purely temporary. They exist till the period fixed for man’s trial is over. Thereafter, the glamour of the earth will be taken away, so much so that it will be reduced to the condition of a barren desert.