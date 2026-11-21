Recompense (al-jaza' ) is the Deed (al-'amal) itself Towards the end of verse 49, it was said: وَوَجَدُوا مَا عَمِلُوا حَاضِرًا (And they will find what they did all there). Commentators generally explain its sense by saying that they will find the recompense of their deeds present there. My respected teacher, Maulana Sayyid Muhammad Anwar Shah Kashmiri, used to say that there is no need for this interpretation here. Countless Hadith narratives prove that these very deeds of the mortal world will become the recompense - reward or punishment - of the Hereafter. Their forms will transform there. Righteous deeds will transform into the blessings of Paradise and evil deeds will turn into the Hellfire, snakes and scorpions. It appears in Ahadith that the wealth of those who do not pay Zakah will come to them in the grave in the form of a big snake. The thing will bite them saying, اَنَا مَالُکَ (ana maluk: I am your wealth). The righteous deed, transformed into an elegant human visitor will come to mollify one's terrible loneliness in the grave. Sacrificial animals will provide the ride over the Bridge of Sirat. Sins committed will be placed on top of everyone's heads as their burdensome wherewithal on the Day of Resurrection. About devouring what belongs to the orphans by unfair means, it was said in the Qur'an إِنَّمَا يَأْكُلُونَ فِي بُطُونِهِمْ نَارًا (they only eat fire into their bellies - 4:10). All such Qur’ anic verses and Hadith narratives are generally interpreted as figures of speech. But, in the light of the view given above, none of these need a figure of speech to explain. Everything stays intrinsically real, as is. The Qur'an has equated the unlawful consumption of an orphan's property with fire. So, the reality is that it is nothing but fire even at that time. But, in order to experience its effect, the condition is that one must pass away from this mortal world. It is like someone calling a matchbox by the name of fire, which is correct. But, in order that it becomes fire, it remains subject to the condition of friction. Similarly, if someone says that petrol or gas is fire, he would be considered as right - though, it would actually materialize only when the condition of being touched by a tiny flame of fire is fulfilled. The outcome is that one's deed - whatever good or bad one does in the moral world - will take the form of reward and punishment in the Hereafter. That will be a time when its marks of identification will become different from that of the mortal world and take a form of its own. And Allah alone knows best.