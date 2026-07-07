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Al-Jinn
16
72:16
وان لو استقاموا على الطريقة لاسقيناهم ماء غدقا ١٦
وَأَلَّوِ ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَـٰهُم مَّآءً غَدَقًۭا ١٦
وَأَلَّوِ
ٱسۡتَقَٰمُواْ
عَلَى
ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ
لَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰهُم
مَّآءً
غَدَقٗا
١٦
Mas, se tivessem sido firmes no (verdadeiro) caminho, tê-los-íamos agraciado com água abundante,
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Referência
Ayah 72:16
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
وَأَلَّوِ ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَـٰهُم مَّآءً غَدَقًۭا
'Had the deniers followed the Right Way, We would have certainly granted them abundant rain to drink—' (72:16)
Perhaps you’ve been making that duʿā for what feels like an eternity,
Yet its pieces haven’t come together in the way you imagined.
And you wonder: 'I’ve been worshipping… is it even worth it?'
Look closely at the word ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟...
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