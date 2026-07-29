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Al-Baqarah
97
2:97
قل من كان عدوا لجبريل فانه نزله على قلبك باذن الله مصدقا لما بين يديه وهدى وبشرى للمومنين ٩٧
قُلْ مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّۭا لِّجِبْرِيلَ فَإِنَّهُۥ نَزَّلَهُۥ عَلَىٰ قَلْبِكَ بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ وَهُدًۭى وَبُشْرَىٰ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٩٧
قُلۡ
مَن
كَانَ
عَدُوّٗا
لِّـجِبۡرِيلَ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
نَزَّلَهُۥ
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِكَ
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهِ
وَهُدٗى
وَبُشۡرَىٰ
لِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٩٧
Dize-lhes Quem for inimigo de Gabriel, saiba que ele, com o beneplácito de Deus, impregnou-te (o Alcorão) no coração, para corroborar o que foi revelado antes; é orientação e alvíssaras de boas novas para os fiéis.
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Referência
Ayah 2:97-98
When Truth Came Through Jibril
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:97–98) through the Hadith
Sometimes the heart struggles with the means through which Allah ﷻ sends guidance.
﴿قُلْ مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّا لِّجِبْرِيلَ فَإِنَّهُ نَزَّلَهُ عَلَىٰ قَلْبِكَ بِإِذْنِ اللَّهِ﴾
“Say: Whoever is an enemy to Jibrīl — it is he who brought it down upon your heart by the permission of Allah…” (2:97)
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil claimed they would ha...
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