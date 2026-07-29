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Al-Baqarah
96
2:96
ولتجدنهم احرص الناس على حياة ومن الذين اشركوا يود احدهم لو يعمر الف سنة وما هو بمزحزحه من العذاب ان يعمر والله بصير بما يعملون ٩٦
وَلَتَجِدَنَّهُمْ أَحْرَصَ ٱلنَّاسِ عَلَىٰ حَيَوٰةٍۢ وَمِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوا۟ ۚ يَوَدُّ أَحَدُهُمْ لَوْ يُعَمَّرُ أَلْفَ سَنَةٍۢ وَمَا هُوَ بِمُزَحْزِحِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلْعَذَابِ أَن يُعَمَّرَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ بَصِيرٌۢ بِمَا يَعْمَلُونَ ٩٦
وَلَتَجِدَنَّهُمۡ
أَحۡرَصَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
عَلَىٰ
حَيَوٰةٖ
وَمِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَشۡرَكُواْۚ
يَوَدُّ
أَحَدُهُمۡ
لَوۡ
يُعَمَّرُ
أَلۡفَ
سَنَةٖ
وَمَا
هُوَ
بِمُزَحۡزِحِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
أَن
يُعَمَّرَۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
بَصِيرُۢ
بِمَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٦
Tu os acharás mais ávidos de viver do que ninguém, muito mais do que os idólatras, pois cada um deles desejaria vivermil anos; porém, ainda que vivessem tanto, isso não os livraria do castigo, porque Deus bem vê tudo quanto fazem.
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mahnaz zia
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:96
Why would you wish for death when you know about the sins you committed in this life, you wish to enjoy this life more and more let it consume you and delude you to the point that you don’t want to die. Those who love the dunya will never want to die.
3
0
Mohannad Hakeem
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há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:96
Day 1 Juz 1
#AyahLookup
Answer
In a recent study, Americans were asked, 'If you could ask God only one question, and you knew He would give you an answer, what would you ask?' The most common question was, 'Why is there pain and suffering in the world?
This idea and question is commonly referred to as 'the Problem of Evil'. It is the root cause for many people, and unfortunately Muslims, to reject Islam and religion in general and fall into...
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22
3
tareq abed
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há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:96
The delaying of mentioning polytheists love for dunya after the Jews indicates the Jews are more covetous of life then those without religion and that is because the Jews who rejected Mohammad SAW believed in a hellfire and day of judgement while the mushriks do not, so the Jews had more to fear of what is to come due to their rejection of truth and their knowledge that they are guilty.
4
0
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 10 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:94-96
The Weight of This World
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:94–96) through the Hadith
Reading these ayahs, it becomes difficult not to notice how tightly the heart clings to this world.
The Qur’an says:
﴿قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ عِندَ اللَّهِ خَالِصَةً مِّن دُونِ النَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا الْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ﴾
“Say: If the Home of the Hereafter with Allah is exclusively for you apart from all others, then wish for death, if you ...
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9
2
sabah firdous
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há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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