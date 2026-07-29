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Al-Baqarah
87
2:87
ولقد اتينا موسى الكتاب وقفينا من بعده بالرسل واتينا عيسى ابن مريم البينات وايدناه بروح القدس افكلما جاءكم رسول بما لا تهوى انفسكم استكبرتم ففريقا كذبتم وفريقا تقتلون ٨٧
وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَقَفَّيْنَا مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ بِٱلرُّسُلِ ۖ وَءَاتَيْنَا عِيسَى ٱبْنَ مَرْيَمَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَأَيَّدْنَـٰهُ بِرُوحِ ٱلْقُدُسِ ۗ أَفَكُلَّمَا جَآءَكُمْ رَسُولٌۢ بِمَا لَا تَهْوَىٰٓ أَنفُسُكُمُ ٱسْتَكْبَرْتُمْ فَفَرِيقًۭا كَذَّبْتُمْ وَفَرِيقًۭا تَقْتُلُونَ ٨٧
وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَقَفَّيۡنَا
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
بِٱلرُّسُلِۖ
وَءَاتَيۡنَا
عِيسَى
ٱبۡنَ
مَرۡيَمَ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَأَيَّدۡنَٰهُ
بِرُوحِ
ٱلۡقُدُسِۗ
أَفَكُلَّمَا
جَآءَكُمۡ
رَسُولُۢ
بِمَا
لَا
تَهۡوَىٰٓ
أَنفُسُكُمُ
ٱسۡتَكۡبَرۡتُمۡ
فَفَرِيقٗا
كَذَّبۡتُمۡ
وَفَرِيقٗا
تَقۡتُلُونَ
٨٧
Concedemos o Livro a Moisés, e depois dele enviamos muitos mensageiros, e concedemos a Jesus, filho de Maria, asevidências, e o fortalecemos com o Espírito da Santidade. Cada vez que vos era apresentado um mensageiro, contrário aosvossos interesses, vós vos ensoberbecíeis! Desmentíeis uns e assassináveis outros.
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Dr. Nahiya
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:87
I keep thinking of the significance, or rather, the importance of sending Isa [AS] - specifically - back to us during the end times.
The Jews don't believe in Isa [AS] and await who they say will be the last messenger (of course, they also don't believe in the Prophet Muhammadh [SAW]).
The Christians, on the other hand, believe Prophet Isa [AS] to be their God. And they changed their Book and lied about the message that Prophet Isa [AS] came to...
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ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 10 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:87-88
Our Hearts Are Covered
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:87–88) through the Hadith
The ayahs speak about messengers sent one after another with clear signs:
﴿وَلَقَدْ آتَيْنَا مُوسَى الْكِتَابَ وَقَفَّيْنَا مِن بَعْدِهِ بِالرُّسُلِ﴾
“We certainly gave Mūsā the Book and sent messengers after him in succession…” (2:87)
Yet the response repeated itself:
﴿أَفَكُلَّمَا جَاءَكُمْ رَسُولٌ بِمَا لَا تَهْوَىٰ أَنفُسُكُمُ اسْتَكْبَرْتُمْ﴾
“Whenever a messenger ca...
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