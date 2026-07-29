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Al-Baqarah
80
2:80
وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
وَقَالُوا۟ لَن تَمَسَّنَا ٱلنَّارُ إِلَّآ أَيَّامًۭا مَّعْدُودَةًۭ ۚ قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ عَهْدًۭا فَلَن يُخْلِفَ ٱللَّهُ عَهْدَهُۥٓ ۖ أَمْ تَقُولُونَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٨٠
وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
E asseveram: O fogo não vos atormentará, senão por dias contados. Pergunta-lhes: Recebestes, acaso, de Deus umcompromisso? Pois sabei que Deus jamais quebra o Seu compromisso. Ou dizeis de Deus o que ignorais?
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Khaleda Islam
Seguir
há 6 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:80
They also say, 'The fire of Hell is not going to touch us, and even if it does at all, it will be only for a few days.' Say, 'Have you obtained a promise from Allah which He would not break? Or, do you attribute to Allah things you do not know? ( 2:80)
** I am not sure if any of you have heard it or not that some Muslims believe being Muslim suffices for entering heaven. I have also heard that Muslims may get punishment for a while, but eventual...
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2
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ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 11 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:80-82
A Few Numbered Days
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:80–82) through the Hadith
After assumption and inherited certainty,
these ayahs turn toward another danger that feels deeply familiar:
﴿وَقَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَةً﴾
“And they said: ‘The Fire will never touch us except for a few numbered days.’” (2:80)
Classical tafsir relates these words to some from Bani Israil who believed that any punishment would only be tempor...
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