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Al-Baqarah
6
2:6
ان الذين كفروا سواء عليهم اانذرتهم ام لم تنذرهم لا يومنون ٦
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ سَوَآءٌ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَأَنذَرْتَهُمْ أَمْ لَمْ تُنذِرْهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ٦
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
سَوَآءٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ءَأَنذَرۡتَهُمۡ
أَمۡ
لَمۡ
تُنذِرۡهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٦
Quanto aos incrédulos, tento se lhes dá que os admoestes ou não os admoestes; não crerão.
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Jasmina Ahmed
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há 15 semanas
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Referência
Ayah 2:6
Physiology has always been one of my favourite subject in medicine and one of the most fascinating thing about our body is the ability to heal itself, constantly adjusting, compensating, restoring balance without us even realising. The danger arises when the external insult persists and your body exhausts itself and is no longer able to compensate. It then reaches a state of decompensation and then eventually an irreversible state. And at that st...
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Sirotum Daud
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ano passado
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Ayah 27:42-44, 2:6, 91:7-10
Towards the end of Ramadan, I began to share my thoughts on the description of the muttaqeen at the beginning of Suratul-Baqarah. Allah willing, I wanted to continue on from there and look to the descriptions of disbelief and hypocrisy. Like the description of the muttaqeen, their descriptions can tell us much, except this time about the characteristics we should be wary of within ourselves.
We begin to recite once again, we look to how Allah de...
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