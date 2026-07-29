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Al-Baqarah
58
2:58
واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
وَإِذْ قُلْنَا ٱدْخُلُوا۟ هَـٰذِهِ ٱلْقَرْيَةَ فَكُلُوا۟ مِنْهَا حَيْثُ شِئْتُمْ رَغَدًۭا وَٱدْخُلُوا۟ ٱلْبَابَ سُجَّدًۭا وَقُولُوا۟ حِطَّةٌۭ نَّغْفِرْ لَكُمْ خَطَـٰيَـٰكُمْ ۚ وَسَنَزِيدُ ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٥٨
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
E quando vos dissemos: Entrai nessa cidade e comei com prodigalidade do que vos aprouver, mas entrai pela porta, prostrando-vos, e dizei: Remissão! Então, perdoaremos as vossas faltas e aumentaremos a recompensa dos benfeitores.
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Sameya Ali
Seguir
há 19 semanas
·
Referência
Surah 110 e Ayah 2:58, 7:161, 3:26
Bismillah ar-Rahmaan ar-Raheem
Hittatun (حِطَّةٌ)
This word came to mind as I was praying to Allah Subhaana wa Ta'ala for forgiveness and pardon. I was returning to Allah from a place of weakness with a humble heart. Allah has changed my state of weakness, place of insecurity to a place of safety, security, compassion, grace ... and best of all, His guidance through His book and His beloved messenger, Rasul Allah sallalahu 'alaihi wasallam.
...
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5
1
tareq abed
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:58
The Prophet SAW entered on the conquest of mecca with his head down so low his beard touched the back of his riding beast while thanking Allah SWT for his victory. This goes to show if you dont want to fulfill Allahs commands he will easily replace you with those who will.
1
0
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 12 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:57-59
The Fading of Wonder
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:57–2:59) through the Hadith
After fear came relief.
Shade after exposure
. Provision after exhaustion.
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ
“And We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails...” (2:57)
I find these verses are striking not because they describe the people abandoned after failure — but people still being cared for.
Even ...
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