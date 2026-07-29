Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
47
2:47
يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَنِّى فَضَّلْتُكُمْ عَلَى ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٤٧
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَنِّي
فَضَّلۡتُكُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٧
Ó Israelitas, recordai-vos das Minhas mercês, com as quais vos agraciei, e de que vos preferi aos vossoscontemporâneos.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:47
Ayat 47- 58
Ayat 40 - Remember My favours upon you.
Specific miraculous favours mentioned in
Ayat 47 - The favours I granted you and how I honoured you above the others.
And
Ayat 49 - how We delivered you from the people of Pharaoh, who afflicted you with dreadful torment, slaughtering your sons and keeping your women. That was a severe test from your Lord.
And
Ayat 50 - We parted the sea, rescued you, and drowned Pharaoh’s people before your ...
Ver mais
3
0
tareq abed
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:47, 3:110
Above the others of your time when we sent you Musa AS, but this ummah is the best in human history as mentioned in Surah Al Imran
1
0
Eman Fatima
Seguir
há 11 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:47-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
Ver mais
24
4
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 13 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:47-48
What Is Yours to Carry
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:47–48) through the Hadith
There were a few moments that lingered—
perhaps for someone else as well, still learning.
What these ayahs invite us to loosen our hold on.
It begins not with warning but with remembering.
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ
“O Children of Israel, remember My favor which I bestowed upon you…” (2:47)
Not a demand.
More lik...
Ver mais
8
0
Noorr Sahar
Seguir
há 6 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:47-50
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
Ver mais
9
1
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia