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Al-Baqarah
256
2:256
لا اكراه في الدين قد تبين الرشد من الغي فمن يكفر بالطاغوت ويومن بالله فقد استمسك بالعروة الوثقى لا انفصام لها والله سميع عليم ٢٥٦
لَآ إِكْرَاهَ فِى ٱلدِّينِ ۖ قَد تَّبَيَّنَ ٱلرُّشْدُ مِنَ ٱلْغَىِّ ۚ فَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِٱلطَّـٰغُوتِ وَيُؤْمِنۢ بِٱللَّهِ فَقَدِ ٱسْتَمْسَكَ بِٱلْعُرْوَةِ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ لَا ٱنفِصَامَ لَهَا ۗ وَٱللَّهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ ٢٥٦
لَآ
إِكۡرَاهَ
فِي
ٱلدِّينِۖ
قَد
تَّبَيَّنَ
ٱلرُّشۡدُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡغَيِّۚ
فَمَن
يَكۡفُرۡ
بِٱلطَّٰغُوتِ
وَيُؤۡمِنۢ
بِٱللَّهِ
فَقَدِ
ٱسۡتَمۡسَكَ
بِٱلۡعُرۡوَةِ
ٱلۡوُثۡقَىٰ
لَا
ٱنفِصَامَ
لَهَاۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
سَمِيعٌ
عَلِيمٌ
٢٥٦
Não há imposição quanto à religião, porque já se destacou a verdade do erro. Quem renegar o sedutor e crer em Deus, Ter-se-á apegado a um firme e inquebrantável sustentáculo, porque Deus é Oniouvinte, Sapientíssimo.
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
R. Ebied
Seguir
ano passado
·
Referência
Ayah 8:2-4, 2:256, 3:126, 40:55, 3:160
You can’t break someone held by God,
You can’t beat someone strengthened by God,
You can’t destroy hope in the hearts of true believers,
because they trust the promise of God is truth,
because they believe the plan of God will transcend all other plans,
because they know the mercy of God encompasses everything,
because they await God’s Inevitable justice,
because they’re fuelled and inspired by God‘s words and love in their hearts,
so eve...
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18
3
R Gauhar
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:256
Allah says:
'Let there be no compulsion in religion, for the truth stands out clearly from falsehood.'
We all can tell night from day, right? The problem lies in the human's mindset. Some deny what they see, while others act upon it accordingly.
That's where the role of preachers come in. However no preacher - be it a scholar, teacher, parent etc - can impose an idea on anyone. As the saying goes; WE PRACTICE WHAT WE PREACH.
When we see someone ...
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1
1
Khaleda Islam
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:256, 67:14
What purpose does the pain and struggles Allah refers to as 'tests, trials, and tribulation' serve?
I've read or heard somewhere that Allah's tests are for us to recognize who we are as true believers. Because Allah does not need to test us, he already knows who we are.
'Does He not know, Who created? And He is the All-subtle, the All-aware.' (67:14).
The tests are designed to help us develop intellectually and spiritually to determine where we ...
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5
0
Sherene Mansor
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:256
#QuranicMaxims
Have you been to a soccer match?
A teacher said that practising Islam is like being in a soccer match. Once you are in the field, you have to abide by all the rules of the game. But if you are just a spectator, you are free from it.
That analogy stuck in my head. I am a player in the field. I comply to the rules of the game. I encourage my teammates to abide by the same rules too, if we were to win the game. However, I have no ...
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13
9
Khaleda Islam
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 6:108, 2:11, 2:113, 2:256
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
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11
2
Sarah Kabir
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:256
I feel like the focus of this ayah is العروة الوثقي, this is the goal of it all, of the deen, of the belief in Allah and denouncing the false gods/ idols. The 'firmest, unfailing hand-hold' is something that will not happen with compulsion; it is too strong of a force to be brought into existance with something as weak as compulsion, it is too high of a status to be reached by something as lowly as coercion, it is too valueable of a gem to be mai...
Ver mais
16
6
Razia Zahra
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:256
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.
When I first read the Qur'an aged 20 in English, I would go over this ayah over and over again. This was the ayah I would use to speak to non-muslims 'Islam does not force you to accept Islam' and certainly Islam is not forced by the sword.
As I grew, in understanding and even more recently by contemplating the Qur'an with a group of companions or my sisters in Islam, I realised thro...
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15
9
DrHaleema Anwar
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:256, 18:29
The independence of Islam from the need of people accepting it is so strongly declared in the verses (لَآ إِكْرَاهَ فِى ٱلدِّينِ).
This is a divine light. Light enlightens its surrounding. It is now our choice if we want to open our eyes and see reality or keep our eyes closed. In both cases, the light will always be their, separating right from wrong, the only one who is in loss is the one who refuses to accept His message.
In Surah Kahf He ...
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13
6
J Yousef
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 49:1, 8:17, 2:127, 2:256
Postado em
The 99 Names of Allah
Ibn Al-Qayyim, may God have mercy on him, says that God Almighty is all-Hearing such that He hears all of the prayers to Him in all languages, and listening to one person does not distract Him from listening to another. When you talk to God Almighty, it is a one-on-one even if you are in a crowded room full of people. You are the focus of His attention. Do not ever belittle yourself to think that God Almighty would not listen to you. Imam Al-Ghaz...
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9
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J Yousef
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 72:10, 2:256
Postado em
The 99 Names of Allah
'Ar-Rashīd is the one who directs His servants to what is beneficial for them i.e. He guides them and shows them the way.' (Lisan Al-Arab) Thus ar-Rashīd refers to being directed to the right path, knowing what the intended outcome is. God Almighty tells us in the Qur’an that our destination is to Him and Paradise, and He shows us the way. Rushd has two elements to it: One is being able to direct someone, but that needs a prerequisite, which is a...
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