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Al-Baqarah
24
2:24
فان لم تفعلوا ولن تفعلوا فاتقوا النار التي وقودها الناس والحجارة اعدت للكافرين ٢٤
فَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلُوا۟ وَلَن تَفْعَلُوا۟ فَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱلنَّارَ ٱلَّتِى وَقُودُهَا ٱلنَّاسُ وَٱلْحِجَارَةُ ۖ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٤
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلُواْ
وَلَن
تَفۡعَلُواْ
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱلنَّارَ
ٱلَّتِي
وَقُودُهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَٱلۡحِجَارَةُۖ
أُعِدَّتۡ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٤
Porém, se não o dizerdes - e certamente não podereis fazê-lo - temei, então, o fogo infernal cujo combustível serão osidólatras e os ídolos; fogo que está preparado para os incrédulos.
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tareq abed
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:24
This verse carries the proof used by Ahl al sunnah that sinful Muslims do not reside in hellfire forever even if they commit major sins because Allah clearly sais here that hell fire was 'prepared for the disbelievers'
3
0
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
há 14 semanas
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Referência
Ayah 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
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11
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Salah Sheikh
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há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:23-24, 59:11, 19:34
Here are just a few of examples from the Qur'an that have always filled me with awe and reverance of Allah.
1. Allah exposing the Hypocrites and unravelling their secret plots for everyone to see.
2. Allah giving the true story of Jesus AS after his ummah rejected him and then altered his message beyond recognition.
3. Allah challenging the detractors of Islam to produce a single chapter like the Qur'an before procceding to tell them that they w...
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2
1
Luqman
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:23-24
This Ayat is very true, just imagine trying to come up with a book so Straightforward, Majestic and Simple to understand filled with such Evidences. It would be impossible I mean think about Arabs 1400 Years stating that the Sun moves on its on Orbit and the moon moves around the earth or stating the Speed of Light in Years.
The Holy Quran by itself is a Miracle that we have on our Shelves or Tables everyday and we should be Grateful to Allah SW...
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