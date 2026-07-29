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Al-Baqarah
235
2:235
ولا جناح عليكم فيما عرضتم به من خطبة النساء او اكننتم في انفسكم علم الله انكم ستذكرونهن ولاكن لا تواعدوهن سرا الا ان تقولوا قولا معروفا ولا تعزموا عقدة النكاح حتى يبلغ الكتاب اجله واعلموا ان الله يعلم ما في انفسكم فاحذروه واعلموا ان الله غفور حليم ٢٣٥
وَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ فِيمَا عَرَّضْتُم بِهِۦ مِنْ خِطْبَةِ ٱلنِّسَآءِ أَوْ أَكْنَنتُمْ فِىٓ أَنفُسِكُمْ ۚ عَلِمَ ٱللَّهُ أَنَّكُمْ سَتَذْكُرُونَهُنَّ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا تُوَاعِدُوهُنَّ سِرًّا إِلَّآ أَن تَقُولُوا۟ قَوْلًۭا مَّعْرُوفًۭا ۚ وَلَا تَعْزِمُوا۟ عُقْدَةَ ٱلنِّكَاحِ حَتَّىٰ يَبْلُغَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبُ أَجَلَهُۥ ۚ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَعْلَمُ مَا فِىٓ أَنفُسِكُمْ فَٱحْذَرُوهُ ۚ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَفُورٌ حَلِيمٌۭ ٢٣٥
وَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
فِيمَا
عَرَّضۡتُم
بِهِۦ
مِنۡ
خِطۡبَةِ
ٱلنِّسَآءِ
أَوۡ
أَكۡنَنتُمۡ
فِيٓ
أَنفُسِكُمۡۚ
عَلِمَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَنَّكُمۡ
سَتَذۡكُرُونَهُنَّ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
تُوَاعِدُوهُنَّ
سِرًّا
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَقُولُواْ
قَوۡلٗا
مَّعۡرُوفٗاۚ
وَلَا
تَعۡزِمُواْ
عُقۡدَةَ
ٱلنِّكَاحِ
حَتَّىٰ
يَبۡلُغَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبُ
أَجَلَهُۥۚ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِيٓ
أَنفُسِكُمۡ
فَٱحۡذَرُوهُۚ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَفُورٌ
حَلِيمٞ
٢٣٥
Tampouco sereis censurados se fizerdes alusão a uma proposta de casamento e estas mulheres, ou pensardes emfazê-lo. Deus bem sabe que vos importais com elas; porém, não vos declareis a elas indecorosamente; fazei-o em termoshonestos e não decidais sobre o contrato matrimonial até que haja transcorrido o período prescrito; sabei que Deus conhecetudo quanto ensejais. Temei-O, pois, e sabeis que Ele é Tolerante, Indulgentíssimo.
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J Yousef
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 17:44, 35:41, 2:225, 2:235, 22:59
Postado em
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Haleem is the One who is not hasty in punishing. As humans, we appreciate forbearance. We appreciate being given chances to rectify ourselves before seeing the consequences of our actions. If there was a rule that you would be sent to detention for not doing your homework, wouldn’t you be grateful that your teacher let it slide? How about the second time she does so, or the third? What about when a police officer catches you speeding, but does...
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