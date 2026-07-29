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Al-Baqarah
231
2:231
واذا طلقتم النساء فبلغن اجلهن فامسكوهن بمعروف او سرحوهن بمعروف ولا تمسكوهن ضرارا لتعتدوا ومن يفعل ذالك فقد ظلم نفسه ولا تتخذوا ايات الله هزوا واذكروا نعمت الله عليكم وما انزل عليكم من الكتاب والحكمة يعظكم به واتقوا الله واعلموا ان الله بكل شيء عليم ٢٣١
وَإِذَا طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ فَبَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ فَأَمْسِكُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍ أَوْ سَرِّحُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍۢ ۚ وَلَا تُمْسِكُوهُنَّ ضِرَارًۭا لِّتَعْتَدُوا۟ ۚ وَمَن يَفْعَلْ ذَٰلِكَ فَقَدْ ظَلَمَ نَفْسَهُۥ ۚ وَلَا تَتَّخِذُوٓا۟ ءَايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ هُزُوًۭا ۚ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَمَآ أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكُم مِّنَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَٱلْحِكْمَةِ يَعِظُكُم بِهِۦ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٣١
وَإِذَا
طَلَّقۡتُمُ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
فَبَلَغۡنَ
أَجَلَهُنَّ
فَأَمۡسِكُوهُنَّ
بِمَعۡرُوفٍ
أَوۡ
سَرِّحُوهُنَّ
بِمَعۡرُوفٖۚ
وَلَا
تُمۡسِكُوهُنَّ
ضِرَارٗا
لِّتَعۡتَدُواْۚ
وَمَن
يَفۡعَلۡ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَقَدۡ
ظَلَمَ
نَفۡسَهُۥۚ
وَلَا
تَتَّخِذُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
هُزُوٗاۚ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَمَآ
أَنزَلَ
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةِ
يَعِظُكُم
بِهِۦۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٣١
Quando vos divorciardes das mulheres, ao terem elas cumprido o seu período prefixado, tomai-as de voltaeqüitativamente, ou liberta-as eqüitativamente. Não as tomeis de volta com o intuito de injuriá-las injustamente, porquequem tal fizer condenar-se-á. Não zombeis dos versículos de Deus e recordai-vos das Suas mercês para convosco e dequanto vos revelou no Livro, com sabedoria, mediante o qual vos exorta. Temei a Deus e sabei que Deus é Onisciente.
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Amina Khalil
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há 16 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:231
Allah gives so much dignity to divorced women in the Quran.
It’s so sad to think about how women in many cultures are treated with suspicion just because they are divorced.
Regardless of the reason, divorce becomes like a stain on their persona.
15
1
Iman 2 Madinah
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:231
Look at this ayah and Allah's guidance in the context of marriage and divorce.
This ayah instructs the husband 'Do not hold on to them with intent to harm them and commit aggression:'
And then what if someone does this? Well Allah is saying: 'Whoever does that surely wrongs his own soul. ' Dhulm upon themselves!!
What's as scary or maybe even scarier, is Allah's warning which comes next:
Below are 4 different English translations of: وَلَا ت...
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