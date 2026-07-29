Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
224
2:224
ولا تجعلوا الله عرضة لايمانكم ان تبروا وتتقوا وتصلحوا بين الناس والله سميع عليم ٢٢٤
وَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عُرْضَةًۭ لِّأَيْمَـٰنِكُمْ أَن تَبَرُّوا۟ وَتَتَّقُوا۟ وَتُصْلِحُوا۟ بَيْنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٢٤
وَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
عُرۡضَةٗ
لِّأَيۡمَٰنِكُمۡ
أَن
تَبَرُّواْ
وَتَتَّقُواْ
وَتُصۡلِحُواْ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
سَمِيعٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٢٤
Não tomeis (o nome de) Deus como desculpa, em vosso juramento, para não serdes benevolentes, devotos ereconciliardes os homens, porque Deus é Oniouvinte, Sapientíssimo.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Anthony Den Braven
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:224
It could be observed a preponderance times in history and contemporaneously, there are wolves amongst the sheep in our Abrahamic faiths - they neglect the principle of peace deeming the Lord as a mere supplementation to the establishment of their protectorate and assertion of embezzled interests.
5
0
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia