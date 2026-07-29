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Al-Baqarah
223
2:223
نساوكم حرث لكم فاتوا حرثكم انى شيتم وقدموا لانفسكم واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم ملاقوه وبشر المومنين ٢٢٣
نِسَآؤُكُمْ حَرْثٌۭ لَّكُمْ فَأْتُوا۟ حَرْثَكُمْ أَنَّىٰ شِئْتُمْ ۖ وَقَدِّمُوا۟ لِأَنفُسِكُمْ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُم مُّلَـٰقُوهُ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٢٢٣
نِسَآؤُكُمۡ
حَرۡثٞ
لَّكُمۡ
فَأۡتُواْ
حَرۡثَكُمۡ
أَنَّىٰ
شِئۡتُمۡۖ
وَقَدِّمُواْ
لِأَنفُسِكُمۡۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُم
مُّلَٰقُوهُۗ
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٢٣
Vossas mulheres são vossas semeaduras. Desfrutai, pois, da vossa semeadura, como vos apraz; porém, praticai boasobras antecipadamente, temei a Deus e sabei que compareceis perante Ele. E tu (ó Mensageiro), anuncia aos fiéis (abem-aventurança).
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Ayah Malouhi
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há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:223
I’ve noticed that with many ayat that give men a right over women, they almost always end with اتقوا الله. Obviously that applies to men and women, but in the context of these types of ayat, to me it’s like a reminder to men not to take advantage of their rights and become oppressive.
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