Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
212
2:212
زين للذين كفروا الحياة الدنيا ويسخرون من الذين امنوا والذين اتقوا فوقهم يوم القيامة والله يرزق من يشاء بغير حساب ٢١٢
زُيِّنَ لِلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ ٱلْحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَيَسْخَرُونَ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ۘ وَٱلَّذِينَ ٱتَّقَوْا۟ فَوْقَهُمْ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَرْزُقُ مَن يَشَآءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍۢ ٢١٢
زُيِّنَ
لِلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَيَسۡخَرُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْۘ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّقَوۡاْ
فَوۡقَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَرۡزُقُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
٢١٢
Foi abrilhantada a vida terrena aos incrédulos e, por isso, zombam dos fiéis; porém, os tementes prevalecerão sobreeles no Dia da Ressurreição, porque Deus agracia imensuravelmente quem Lhe apraz.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Parveen Ahmed
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:212
Bismillah
I am focusing on the last part of the ayah 'Allah provides for whomever He wills without limit'
I was talking to my dad few days back and he said someone is in need and told me to send 'x' amount of money . There is a girl who got admission in dental college back home and has scholarship and she just needs book fee . Her dad got sick and is bedridden and that’s y she needs help . I was thinking this x amount is small amount and wh...
Ver mais
2
0
Sherene Mansor
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:212
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 10:
'Allah provides for whomever He wills without limit' (2:212)
I have always taken the meaning as it is; that Allah provides whomsoever He wants in an infinite measure way beyond our human understanding.
Now let's see then what an imbedded message may be. The reverse situation; that is, when Allah does not will to provide for a person, no matter what that person does, how he strives, it will not get to him. Should he blame...
Ver mais
3
7
ماريا مرزوقي
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:3, 2:212
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 10: 'Allah provides for whomever He wills without limit' (2:212)
The most uplifting portion of this ayah is Ghayri Hisab - without limit. I searched and I wound this phrase to appear about 7 times in the Quran. [2:212, 3:27, 3:37, 24:38, 38:39, 39:10, 40:40] - one in the context of those who are patient will be rewarded without limit.
Because this world is temporary, everything has a limit, everything has an end to it. What ...
Ver mais
2
4
Wardah Abd Rahman
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:212
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 10:
'Allah provides for whomever He wills without limit' (2:212)
Today my mother encouraged me to give any amount of money to anyone very early in the morning daily at the same time making du’as while giving. She saw miracles of rizq multiplying since she started it since maybe a couple of months ago. Why fear loss because of giving? Either giving possession or time, etc. Because of our mistaken perception of the seen. We don’...
Ver mais
2
4
DrHaleema Anwar
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:212
We cannot have human mindset when we try to understand how Allah gives.
يَرْزُقُ - he gives
I should drill this in my mind that what every comes my way is from Allah. No one has the ability to give me except He. The ultimate ability to give is His, people are only a means.
Its a clarification of the source.
Whom ever-
This swipes jealousy. What ever is given to our brother is because of His will and permission. I have no role to play in it. ...
Ver mais
3
1
Khaleda Begum
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:212
#QuranicMaxims
This ayah relates to my own story. May Allah protect me from riya and accept from me. I have heard, if someone mentions Allah in a majlis, Allah will mention that person in a bigger majlis.
I used to work in a conventional bank that deals with interest and my career trajectory was going higher and also making quite a handsome amount. Then real Islam came to my life. Allah guided me, alhamdulillah.
I was taking interest in differen...
Ver mais
8
5
Sajid Bhutta
Seguir
há 6 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:212
My father and I were driving upstate and we began to reflect on verses of the Quran, this never happens as the only conversations we have are about college, jobs or family drama.
We reflected on two verses this is the 1/2.
Firstly we began reflecting on how does Allah provide for us without limit.
وَٱللَّهُ يَرْزُقُ مَن يَشَآءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ
we began pulling up stuff we heard in lectures on what this means
1) bighair hisaab means th...
Ver mais
15
1
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia