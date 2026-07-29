Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
20
2:20
يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
يَكَادُ ٱلْبَرْقُ يَخْطَفُ أَبْصَـٰرَهُمْ ۖ كُلَّمَآ أَضَآءَ لَهُم مَّشَوْا۟ فِيهِ وَإِذَآ أَظْلَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ قَامُوا۟ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَذَهَبَ بِسَمْعِهِمْ وَأَبْصَـٰرِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٠
يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Pouco falta para que o relâmpago lhes ofusque a vista. Todas as vezes que brilha, andam à mercê do seu fulgor e, quandosome, nas trevas se detêm e, se Deus quisesse, privá-los-ia da audição e da visão, porque é Onipotente.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
sabah firdous
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:20
Sometimes we rely too heavily on outside sources for example, if I want to be wealthy, I try to earn more or get a better job. If I want to be a better muslim, I pray and fast more. If I want to build a family, I work harder to find a spouse. What we forget is, that for each blessing there is an external source and an internal source. There is light and there is sight. There is sound and there is hearing. There is happiness and there's contentmen...
Ver mais
19
4
tareq abed
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:19-20
A rainstorm overall brings goodness, though the darkness in the sky is uncertainty, and the thunder causes fear, while the lightning brings light to the dark sky. The munafiq is in this state with his belief, between the darkness of uncertainty and confusion and doubt, the thunder of fear over their own interests and how Islam might compromise that, along with the fear of having to make sacrifices for the religion, and ocassionally they get the ...
Ver mais
8
0
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia