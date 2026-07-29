Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
175
2:175
اولايك الذين اشتروا الضلالة بالهدى والعذاب بالمغفرة فما اصبرهم على النار ١٧٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلضَّلَـٰلَةَ بِٱلْهُدَىٰ وَٱلْعَذَابَ بِٱلْمَغْفِرَةِ ۚ فَمَآ أَصْبَرَهُمْ عَلَى ٱلنَّارِ ١٧٥
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱشۡتَرَوُاْ
ٱلضَّلَٰلَةَ
بِٱلۡهُدَىٰ
وَٱلۡعَذَابَ
بِٱلۡمَغۡفِرَةِۚ
فَمَآ
أَصۡبَرَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّارِ
١٧٥
São aqueles que trocam a Orientação pelo extravio, e o perdão pelo castigo. Que resistência haverão de ter suportar ofogo infernal!
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Razia Zahra
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 39:53, 2:175
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Compassionate,
How many chances do we receive from people? With an employer, perhaps one or two, three or four if he or she is more generous? 6 or 8 from a friend and if they generous 9 or 10, from parents then a great deal more. Yet, there will be some sort of limit depending on the seriousness of non-compliance or seriousness of doing wrong.
Allah glory be to Him who has opened the door of r...
Ver mais
9
0
sabah firdous
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:175
'How persistent they are in pursuit of Fire!'
These words make my stomach burn. I feel fear in the pit of my stomach.
The simplicity of the Truth.
Either my life is Pursuit of Allah's pleasure or my life is a Pursuit of Fire.
The persistency of what I'm trying to do, defines me. Not the achievement or completion but the act of trying over and over.
Ya Rabbi! Help us hold on to your Rope. Even when we are swayed by hardships of this world or b...
Ver mais
4
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia