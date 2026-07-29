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Al-Baqarah
171
2:171
ومثل الذين كفروا كمثل الذي ينعق بما لا يسمع الا دعاء ونداء صم بكم عمي فهم لا يعقلون ١٧١
وَمَثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ كَمَثَلِ ٱلَّذِى يَنْعِقُ بِمَا لَا يَسْمَعُ إِلَّا دُعَآءًۭ وَنِدَآءًۭ ۚ صُمٌّۢ بُكْمٌ عُمْىٌۭ فَهُمْ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ ١٧١
وَمَثَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
يَنۡعِقُ
بِمَا
لَا
يَسۡمَعُ
إِلَّا
دُعَآءٗ
وَنِدَآءٗۚ
صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡقِلُونَ
١٧١
O exemplo de quem exorta os incrédulos é semelhante ao daquele que chama as bestas, as quais não ouvem senão gritose vozerios. São surdos, mudos, cegos, porque são insensatos.
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Referência
Ayah 2:171
There is a certain emphasis on the delirium of unconscionable crowds who follow their masters as docile cattle. I consider the qualities of perception in this ayah - we shall impugn the authorities and our beliefs and therefore attempt to comprehend different spectrums of vision. It is not a call to a revolution, however, nor a rally to undermine tradition - wisdom of the entirety of the past generations surpasses that of ours current and perhaps...
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