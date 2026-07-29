Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
169
2:169
انما يامركم بالسوء والفحشاء وان تقولوا على الله ما لا تعلمون ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا يَأْمُرُكُم بِٱلسُّوٓءِ وَٱلْفَحْشَآءِ وَأَن تَقُولُوا۟ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا
يَأۡمُرُكُم
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
وَٱلۡفَحۡشَآءِ
وَأَن
تَقُولُواْ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٦٩
Ele só vos induz ao mal e à obscenidade e a que digais de Deus o que ignorais.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Kulsum Maniar
Seguir
há 16 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:169
Quick reflection:
#words
In this ayah Allah ﷻ informs us that Shaytan commands us towards three things:
1. Evil
2. Indecency
3. To say about Allah ﷻ what we do not know
The third point made me stop. Because it is so inclusive.
Yes, it includes shirk and all its forms. But it also includes other than that, doesn't it?
Do I ever say about Allah ﷻ something that I don't know? Maybe not to the world — do I say it to myself?
Do I ever tell ...
Ver mais
13
0
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia