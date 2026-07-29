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Al-Baqarah
147
2:147
الحق من ربك فلا تكونن من الممترين ١٤٧
ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْمُمْتَرِينَ ١٤٧
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
فَلَا
تَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُمۡتَرِينَ
١٤٧
(Esta é a) Verdade emanada de teu Senhor. Não sejas dos que dela duvidam!
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Ayah 2:147
How do we know something is true?
Growing up, I was conditioned to believe that everything we read in books is 100% true. If it was published, then it must be true; if we learnt it in school, then it must be true. Later on, I realised that this isn't the case always. Lies can be published too. More so, we see this in history books that contain lies and half-truths told by the dominating party in order to present the reality as they saw it – or ...
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