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Al-Baqarah
142
2:142
۞ سيقول السفهاء من الناس ما ولاهم عن قبلتهم التي كانوا عليها قل لله المشرق والمغرب يهدي من يشاء الى صراط مستقيم ١٤٢
۞ سَيَقُولُ ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَا وَلَّىٰهُمْ عَن قِبْلَتِهِمُ ٱلَّتِى كَانُوا۟ عَلَيْهَا ۚ قُل لِّلَّهِ ٱلْمَشْرِقُ وَٱلْمَغْرِبُ ۚ يَهْدِى مَن يَشَآءُ إِلَىٰ صِرَٰطٍۢ مُّسْتَقِيمٍۢ ١٤٢
۞ سَيَقُولُ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَا
وَلَّىٰهُمۡ
عَن
قِبۡلَتِهِمُ
ٱلَّتِي
كَانُواْ
عَلَيۡهَاۚ
قُل
لِّلَّهِ
ٱلۡمَشۡرِقُ
وَٱلۡمَغۡرِبُۚ
يَهۡدِي
مَن
يَشَآءُ
إِلَىٰ
صِرَٰطٖ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٖ
١٤٢
Os néscios dentre os humanos perguntarão: Que foi que os desviou de sua tradicional quibla? Dize-lhes: Só a Deuspertencem o levante e o poente. Ele encaminhará à senda reta a quem Lhe apraz.
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Rafidah Sidek
Seguir
há 18 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:142
#MyTadabbur
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Munther El-Alami
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há 5 anos
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Referência
Ayah 2:142
.. فحيثما وَجَّهَنا توجَّهْنا.
... So wherever He ﷻ directs us, we face.
A reflection from تفسير الميسر.
In the order the Qur'an has been preserved, this is the first mention of الصراط المستقيم - The Straight Path - since the opening chapter of the Qur'an and, specifically, the dua in ayah 6 wherein we ask for guidance to it.
And what a powerful reminder of اسلام - submission.
1) Guidance belongs to Allah ﷻ.
This ayah comes after 21 page...
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tareq abed
Seguir
há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:142, 5:16, 47:17
It Is important to realize when Allah sais He guides whom He wills, that guidance is only in the hands of Allah and he gives it based on the means (asbab) taken by the servant to achieve that guidance . The same way rizq and provision is only on Allahs hands and he gives it to whom he wills but the servant is expected to exhaust the means in reaching the provision Allah has decreed for him. So we see in the 2 following verses some of the means of...
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