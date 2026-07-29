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Al-Baqarah
141
2:141
تلك امة قد خلت لها ما كسبت ولكم ما كسبتم ولا تسالون عما كانوا يعملون ١٤١
تِلْكَ أُمَّةٌۭ قَدْ خَلَتْ ۖ لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَلَكُم مَّا كَسَبْتُمْ ۖ وَلَا تُسْـَٔلُونَ عَمَّا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٤١
تِلۡكَ
أُمَّةٞ
قَدۡ
خَلَتۡۖ
لَهَا
مَا
كَسَبَتۡ
وَلَكُم
مَّا
كَسَبۡتُمۡۖ
وَلَا
تُسۡـَٔلُونَ
عَمَّا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤١
Aquela é uma nação que já passou; colherá o que mereceu vós colhereis o que merecerdes, e não sereisresponsabilizados pelo que fizeram.
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Sajid Bhutta
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 41:30, 2:141
Subhan Allah
Today marks 6 months , I never imagined I would still be writing about my mother الله يرحمها . I never imagined the incidents with my mother would continue to connect me with the Quran.
My mother used to tell me the time she experienced her grandfathers death as a young woman. She loved her grandfather so much , he was also the one who suggested my father to marry my mother.
At the time of his death he was also sick and was in t...
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38
8
Reshad Noorzay
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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