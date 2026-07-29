Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
132
2:132
ووصى بها ابراهيم بنيه ويعقوب يا بني ان الله اصطفى لكم الدين فلا تموتن الا وانتم مسلمون ١٣٢
وَوَصَّىٰ بِهَآ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ بَنِيهِ وَيَعْقُوبُ يَـٰبَنِىَّ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ٱصْطَفَىٰ لَكُمُ ٱلدِّينَ فَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنتُم مُّسْلِمُونَ ١٣٢
وَوَصَّىٰ
بِهَآ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
بَنِيهِ
وَيَعۡقُوبُ
يَٰبَنِيَّ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰ
لَكُمُ
ٱلدِّينَ
فَلَا
تَمُوتُنَّ
إِلَّا
وَأَنتُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٢
Abraão legou esta crença aos seus filhos, e Jacó aos seus, dizendo-lhes: Ó filhos meus, Deus vos legou esta religião; apegai-nos a ela, e não morrais sem serdes submissos (a Deus).
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Baraka Flow
Seguir
há 8 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:132
It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
This ayah makes me think about how so many prophets and believers throughout the Qur’an and Hadith prayed for a good ending.
Prophet Yusuf made the du'a: “Cause me to die as one who submits and join me with the righteous." (12:101)
The Prophet ﷺ would frequently make the du'a: “O Turner of the hearts, keep my heart firm upon Your religion."
Even the magicians who believed after witnessing Musa’s mi...
Ver mais
15
6
Rabi'a Brown
Seguir
ano passado
·
Referência
Ayah 2:138, 2:132, 2:156
Spring has arrived in southern Spain where I live, as it has for all of the northern hemisphere. Down at the river, male frogs are chirping in search of mates, and some of the trees are dropping cottony-soft fibers that look like snow. I wish I could share pictures here. Allah SWT is bringing forth signs of new life everywhere I look.
I'm 59 years old, a late-life revert. And I will be the first to say that, 'on paper,' no one could probably hav...
Ver mais
70
20
Razia Zahra
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:122, 2:132
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Allah freed the Bani Isra’il from fir’aun. Allah the Most High allowed Musa Alahis salaam to cross the river with his followers. This did not mean that this was the end of their tests. Even, when you have been rescued from a difficult situation, even if you have been elevated to a higher worldly and religious position it does not mean our test ends here. For some of the ban’i Isra’il start...
Ver mais
20
5
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
ontem
·
Referência
Ayah 2:130-133
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
Ver mais
7
1
Almas K.
Seguir
há 11 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
Ver mais
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia