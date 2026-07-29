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Al-Baqarah
100
2:100
اوكلما عاهدوا عهدا نبذه فريق منهم بل اكثرهم لا يومنون ١٠٠
أَوَكُلَّمَا عَـٰهَدُوا۟ عَهْدًۭا نَّبَذَهُۥ فَرِيقٌۭ مِّنْهُم ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ١٠٠
أَوَكُلَّمَا
عَٰهَدُواْ
عَهۡدٗا
نَّبَذَهُۥ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنۡهُمۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
١٠٠
Será possível que, cada vez que contraem um compromisso, haja entre eles um grupo que o quebre? Em verdade, amaioria não crê.
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Referência
Ayah 2:99-101
Behind Their Backs
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:99–101) through the Hadith
The ayah describes the scene almost physically.
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُمْ رَسُولٌ مِّنْ عِندِ اللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌ مِّنَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ وَرَاءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ﴾
“And when a Messenger came to them from Allah confirming what was already with them, a group among those who had been given the Scripture cast...
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