Rather than become entangled in unnecessary discussions and bickering, it is best if the preacher (da‘i) greets his antagonists formally and then avoids them. But, to those who are sincere and serious, he should try to explain and clarify the Truth. Furthermore, the preacher’s words should be full of wisdom—a wisdom made manifest in the way he takes into account the mental make-up of the addressee. He should present his message in a way which appeals to the addressee, so that his mind is addressed. The message should consist of sound advice and should not be argumentative.