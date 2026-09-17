To be a believer is often synonymous with going against the trend of the times. This amounts to being a God-worshipper in an atmosphere of hero-worship; to subscribe to principles in an atmosphere where importance is given to desires; to endeavour to live for the Hereafter in an atmosphere where people live for worldly interests. This kind of life requires an earnest struggle, and only those who have absolute faith in God and who have made God’s expected reward their sole focus, are capable of remaining steadfast on this thorny path.