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Al-An'am
116
6:116
وان تطع اكثر من في الارض يضلوك عن سبيل الله ان يتبعون الا الظن وان هم الا يخرصون ١١٦
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ ١١٦
وَإِن
تُطِعۡ
أَكۡثَرَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
يُضِلُّوكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِن
يَتَّبِعُونَ
إِلَّا
ٱلظَّنَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَخۡرُصُونَ
١١٦
Se obedeceres á maioria dos seres da terra, eles desviar-te-ão da senda de Deus, porque não professam mais do que aconjectura e não fazem mais do que inventar mentiras.
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Rayaan Shafi
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ano passado
·
Referência
Ayah 9:119, 6:116, 18:28
Most of the things that people will tell us about what is the 'right' way to live are, whether they intend to or not, offered as statements of misguidance. And this is a reminder from Allah Himself:
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ
'And if you obey most of those on the earth, they will mislead you from the way of Allah. They follow not but as...
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26
12
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Surah 109 e Ayah 11:113, 6:116
﷽
I often find myself reflecting on how deeply our parents, siblings, spouses, and children influence our thinking and perception. The closer we are to someone, the more their beliefs and behaviors shape our own personality. This influence is particularly significant when it comes to matters of faith. Depending on our circle of influence, we can either be drawn closer to religion or drift away from it. Rising against this tide requires tremendou...
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14
6
Shameel Khan
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 6:116
Everytime i come across this verse the negation of the almost constant media barrage of democracy or majority rule comes to mind.
It is clear that just because a majority may claim an act to be correct it does not mean it has to be so.
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11
1
Sarah R
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 6:116
What caught my attention in this ayah is the word ظنا, assumptions.
We know, they know, and surely Allah knows that the ways of the masses are just guesses and assumptions that change every few years. Look at psychology and how theories have evolved and changed over time. Look at the different religious texts coming up with 'new and improved versions' that they assume is what God actually meant to reveal. The truth will always triumph over assum...
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13
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